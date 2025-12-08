Romania's High Court refers magistrates' pensions law to Constitutional Court

Romania's High Court refers magistrates' pensions law to Constitutional Court. The pension law "brutally violates the independence of the judiciary" and "de facto eliminates the service pension for magistrates," according to the reasoning published by the High Court (ICCJ) along with its decision to refer the magistrates' pensions law to the Constitutional Court, Ziarul (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]