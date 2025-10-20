.lumen wins €11 million grant to develop autonomous delivery robots, together with partners

.lumen wins €11 million grant to develop autonomous delivery robots, together with partners. Cluj-Napoca/Romania, October 20, 2025 – RBJ – Romanian deep-tech startup .lumen, best known for its AI-powered glasses for the blind, has secured an €11 million grant for the project “PABLO – Autonomous Robots for Urban Delivery”, funded under the Intelligent Growth, Digitalization, and (…) [Read the article in Romanian Business Journal]