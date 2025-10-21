Kingswood Capital Management to acquire Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, owner of plant in Romania

Kingswood Capital Management to acquire Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, owner of plant in Romania. Kingswood Capital Management has signed an agreement to acquire the medical products manufacturer Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare from the private investment firm CD&R. Drive DeVilbiss has been present in Romania since 2005, with a factory in Bistri?a, where the company produces its Ticco raised (â€¦) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]