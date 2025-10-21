Eastern Romania: Turkish CCN signs contract for construction of Ia?i regional hospital

The National Agency for the Development of Health Infrastructure (ANDIS) and the Turkish group CCN signed the contract for the construction works on the Ia?i Regional Emergency Hospital on October 17. The value of the contract amounts to RON 1.69 billion (around EUR 340 million), Forbes.ro