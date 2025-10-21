Romania's Constitutional Court finds procedural flaw with law aiming to reform magistrates' pension system

Romania's Constitutional Court finds procedural flaw with law aiming to reform magistrates' pension system. The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) ruled on October 20 that the law that modifies the pension rules for magistrates is unconstitutional. The decision on the law follows a complaint of unconstitutionality filed by the High Court of Cassation and Justice. The law, proposed by the (â€¦) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]