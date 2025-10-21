Romania closes Transf?g?r??an and Transalpina mountain roads due to bad weather

Romania closes Transf?g?r??an and Transalpina mountain roads due to bad weather. Authorities in Romania closed road traffic on the famous Transf?g?r??an and Transalpina mountain roads due to bad weather conditions and possible hazards caused by heavy snowfalls, blizzards, frequent avalanches, and massive rock or stone falls. Specifically, traffic has been closed on DN7C (â€¦) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]