Bucharest’s Promenada Mall completes first stage of food court modernization

Bucharest’s Promenada Mall completes first stage of food court modernization. Promenada Mall, owned by NEPI Rockcastle, has completed the first phase of its food court modernization. With this, the mall located in Bucharest’s District 1 adds eight new tenants. In addition, three restaurants will reopen in modernized spaces starting this October. The transformation of (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]