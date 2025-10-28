Altex and XXXLutz Buy over EUR17M Worth of Land Plots from Cluj Entrepreneur Dorin Bob for Biggest Retail Park in Southern Bucharest



Studium Green, a developer controlled by Cluj entrepreneur Dorin Bob, has sold land plots totalling 157,000 square meters in Jilava to Altex group and Austrian furniture retailer mömax (XXXLutz) in a deal valued at over EUR17 million.