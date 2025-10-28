Transgaz Extends Term Of Chairman Of The Board Of Directors Nicolae Minea By One Year



State-run Transgaz (TGN.RO), the top performing stock in the BET index in 2025, has announced that on October 28, its Board of Directors extended the term of Chairman Nicolae Minea from November 7, 2025 to November 6, 2026, according to a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.