Romanian PM Ilie Bolojan nominates D?ruie?te Via?? co-founder Oana Gheorghiu as deputy prime minister
Oct 29, 2025
Romanian PM Ilie Bolojan nominates D?ruie?te Via?? co-founder Oana Gheorghiu as deputy prime minister.
Prime minister Ilie Bolojan has proposed Oana Gheorghiu, co-founder of the D?ruie?te Via?? Association, for the position of deputy prime minister, according to a government statement released on Tuesday, October 28. The nomination has been formally submitted to president Nicu?or Dan for (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]