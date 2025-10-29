Romania’s Rubik Hub selects 41 European HealthTech startups for the Rubik Garage program

Startup accelerator Rubik Hub has announced the selection of 41 promising European startups for its latest Rubik Garage program, this time fully dedicated to the HealthTech vertical. Out of 116 applications from 22 European countries, 41 startups have been chosen to participate in a four-month (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]