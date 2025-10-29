 
October 29, 2025

A Season of Distinction and Celebration: Iconic Hotel Wins Three Prestigious Awards This Autumn
Oct 29, 2025

This autumn has marked an extraordinary chapter for InterContinental Athénée Palace Hotel, as the iconic Bucharest landmark has been recognized with three major international distinctions that reaffirm its position among Europe’s most refined destinations. At the World Travel Awards 2025, (…)

JW Marriott Bucharest Hotel Completes EUR4M Renovation Investment JW Marriott, one of the largest hotels in Bucharest, has completed an about EUR4 million investment in the renovation of several parts of the hotel, such as Vienna Lounge, event rooms and The Grand Avenue.

Parcel Delivery Company Sameday Has Invested EUR80M In Technology And Easybox Network Expansion in 2025 Sameday, the second largest parcel delivery company in Romania, held by the eMAG group, has invested EUR80 million over the past year, directing the money to technology, regional development, strengthening of operational capacity and expansion of the easybox parcel lockers.

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: The new supply of retail projects during the first 9 months of the year exceeded the level recorded in the entire 2024; projects totalling more than 200,000 sq. m are set to be completed in 2025 Bucharest, October 29, 2025 – RBJ – The new supply of retail projects in the first 9 months of the year exceeded the level recorded in the entire 2024, as 2025 is shaping up to be the second most prolific year over the past decade in terms of new retail space deliveries, according to the […]

Romanian Parliament, police launch probes into Bucharest residential building explosion The Romanian Parliament's Chamber of Deputies greenlit a request from opposition parties Alliance for the Union of Romanians (or AUR), SOS Romania, and the Party of Young People (or POT) to establish an inquiry commission into the October 17 explosion at the residential building in southern (…)

The Patriarchate extends the worship program at the National Cathedral until November 5 The Romanian Patriarchate has announced the extension of the worship program at the National Cathedral, including nighttime hours, until Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at midnight. This decision comes in response to the large number of pilgrims wishing to visit the Holy Altar.

Oana Gheorghiu: My previous opinions do not bind the Romanian state Oana Gheorghiu has stated that all opinions expressed on her personal Facebook account prior to her appointment as Deputy Prime Minister do not commit the Romanian state or government in any way.

Mo?teanu, asked if the US withdrawal is a step backward: I wish it weren't so Minister of National Defense Ionu? Mo?teanu has stated that the only change regarding American troops will occur at the Kog?lniceanu base, from which the rotational brigade will depart.

 


