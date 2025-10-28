Romanian agricultural company Agroserv M?riu?a launches EUR 3 mln secured bond issuance on BVB

Romanian agricultural company Agroserv M?riu?a launches EUR 3 mln secured bond issuance on BVB. Romanian agricultural company Agroserv M?riu?a, owner of the L?pt?ria cu Caimac brand, announced the launch of a private placement for a new corporate bond issue on the Bucharest Stock Exchange with a value of up to EUR 3 million on Tuesday, October 28. Denominated in euros, the bonds will have (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]