Real Estate Developer Nusco Imobiliara Lists First Bond Issue On Bucharest Stock Exchange

Real Estate Developer Nusco Imobiliara Lists First Bond Issue On Bucharest Stock Exchange. Nusco Imobiliara, a Romanian real estate company that develops homes, offices, retail space and hotels, on Tuesday, October 28, listed its first issue of corporate secured bonds in amount of RON25 million on the Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]