UK-based software group Abingdon acquires Romanian travel technology solutions provider

Abingdon Software Group, a UK-based global software group, announced the acquisition of 100% shares of dcs plus, based in Bucharest and one of the world's leading providers of software solutions for the travel industry. Founded in 2002, dcs plus offers a comprehensive suite of products ranging (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]