 
Romaniapress.com

November 4, 2025

EBRD Invests RON67M In IPO Of Romanian Cold Cuts Producer Cris-Tim, Reaches Nearly 5% Ownership Stake
Nov 4, 2025

EBRD Invests RON67M In IPO Of Romanian Cold Cuts Producer Cris-Tim, Reaches Nearly 5% Ownership Stake.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said it has invested RON66 million in the initial public offering (IPO) of Romanian cold cuts and ready-made meals Cris-Tim Family Holding, thus becoming a minority shareholder with a 5% ownership stake.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania's Energy Regulator Greenlights National Natural Gas Transmission System Development Plan For 2024 - 2033 Period Romania's National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) has approved the Development Plan for the National Natural Gas Transmission System (SNT) for 2024–2033, updated for 2025, state-run national gas transmission system operator Transgaz announced in a statement sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

JTI Romania Appoints Marian Zamfir As Marketing Director Marian Zamfir was appointed marketing director for JTI Romania, Moldova and Bulgaria, in October 2025.

Agrii Romania 2024 Turnover Up 4% YoY To RON1.17B Agribusiness Agrii Romania, part of Irish group Origin Enterprises LTD, had a turnover of RON1.17 billion in 2024, up 4% on the year, and net profit of RON31.5 million, per finance ministry data.

Agroland Agribusiness Ends 9M 2025 with 6% Higher Revenues, 20% Lower Net Profit YOY Agroland Agribusiness, a Romanian entrepreneurial company specializing in farming input sales, part of Agroland group, reported RON47.3 million revenues for the January-September 2025 period, up 6% from the year-earlier period.

Romanian proptech company Vaunt expands in US, boasts EUR 860 mln transaction portfolio Vaunt, a Romanian real estate technology platform, is expanding into the United States after surpassing 80 clients and a transaction portfolio of nearly EUR 860 million. The expansion targets New York and Miami specifically. “Vaunt is a platform that helps real estate developers manage the (…)

Western Romania: IVF network Embryos acquires clinic in Oradea IVF clinic Embryos, majority-owned by investment firm Integral Capital Group, has acquired the Oradea-based Calla Infertility Diagnostic and Treatment Center. The move is part of the development strategy of the network Embryos, which started in 2025 with the opening of a clinic in Buz?u and the (…)

Romania ranks fourth in Coface CEE Top 500 companies ranking, with 56 companies Romania has 56 companies included in the 17th edition of the Coface CEE Top 500 ranking, which shows how the largest companies in the region are navigating the current business landscape. The country climbed two positions from last year but remains underrepresented. The companies are ranked by (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |