EBRD Invests RON67M In IPO Of Romanian Cold Cuts Producer Cris-Tim, Reaches Nearly 5% Ownership Stake

EBRD Invests RON67M In IPO Of Romanian Cold Cuts Producer Cris-Tim, Reaches Nearly 5% Ownership Stake. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said it has invested RON66 million in the initial public offering (IPO) of Romanian cold cuts and ready-made meals Cris-Tim Family Holding, thus becoming a minority shareholder with a 5% ownership stake. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]