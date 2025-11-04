NIQ Purchasing Power Europe: Romania Reaches Per Capita Purchasing Power Of EUR11,105, Nearly 45% Below European Average

Romanians have a per capita purchasing power of EUR11,105, placing them almost 45% below the European average and improving their ranking once again by one place to 31st, per the "NIQ Purchasing Power Europe 2025" study.