Bought from the Swiss from Clariant, the bioethanol factory near Craiova will be put into operation by the Germans from Corden BioChem



Bought from the Swiss from Clariant, the bioethanol factory near Craiova will be put into operation by the Germans from Corden BioChem.

Bucharest, November 4, 2025 – RBJ – Corden BioChem, a European leader in industrial biotechnology, bought this year the bioethanol factory in Podari, Dolj County, abandoned by the Swiss from Clariant. The German company could resume bioethanol production in less than a year. The Competition (…)