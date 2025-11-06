Clean Recycle: Romania accelerated separate textile waste collection, but improvement still needed

Clean Recycle: Romania accelerated separate textile waste collection, but improvement still needed. Romania has significantly increased its separate collection of textile waste over the past decade, rising from just 48 tons in 2010 to 2,774 tons in 2022, according to data analyzed by Clean Recycle. Despite the progress, the country still collects only about 15% of the roughly 250,000 tons of (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]