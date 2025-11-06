Rearmament represents a necessity and not a choice, Romanian president says at NATO Industry Forum

Rearmament represents a necessity and not a choice, Romanian president says at NATO Industry Forum. Romanian president Nicu?or Dan and Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance, Mark Rutte, participated in the NATO Industry Forum 2025 in Bucharest on Thursday, November 6. During his speech, the president said that “rearmament is not a choice, it is a necessity” due to the many threats (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]