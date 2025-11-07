Nova Power & Gas, Transgaz And Atlantic – See LNG Trade Sign MOU For Acquisition Of LNG From The United States



Nova Power & Gas, a company held by businessman Teofil Muresan, Transgaz, the state-run national gas transmission system operator, and Greece's Atlantic - See LNG Trade have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop joint solutions for the procurement of liquified natural gas (LNG).