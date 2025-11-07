 
RisCo.ro: Outstanding Debts To State Budgets Reported To Companies In Romania Reach RON76.7B In Q3/2025
RisCo.ro: Outstanding Debts To State Budgets Reported To Companies In Romania Reach RON76.7B In Q3/2025.

The total value of outstanding debts to state budgets reported to companies in Romania reached RON76.7 billion in the third quarter of 2025, higher than the RON74.1 billion level reported in Q2/2025, according to the financial analysis platform RisCo.ro.

