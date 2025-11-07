Statistical Office: Romania Retail Sales Up 1.6% YoY In January-September 2025

Statistical Office: Romania Retail Sales Up 1.6% YoY In January-September 2025. Retail sales volume in Romania (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased by 1.6% in unadjusted data and by 2.2% when adjusted for seasonality and number of working days, in January - September 2025 compared to the same period of 2024, per data from the country’s (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]