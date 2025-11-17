 
November 17, 2025

Being daring, learning, and supporting others: Women executives share leadership perspectives at Bucharest event
The attributes needed to reach the top of the business hierarchy, how to motivate and support the teams one works with, and how to tackle the unavoidable challenges that arise along the way were among the topics discussed at the event Inspiring Women in Business, organized by La French Tech (…)

Developer Primavera Development Buys Allianz-Tiriac Asigurari Building Near Piata Victoriei Law firm Schoenherr assisted Allianz-Tiriac in the sale by its subsidiary ASIT Services SRL of an office building in Bucharest to Primavera Development, a company held by the Tanasoiu family.

Romania's Antitrust Watchdog Greenlights Acquisition Of Argus, Comcereal By Builtcom EOOD Romania's Competition Council has given green light to the notified acquisition of Romania's Argus S.A. Constanta and its subsidiary, Comcereal S.A. Tulcea, by Bulgaria's Buildcom EOOD.

Romania's Wine Production Surges 29% YoY To 4.1 Million Hectoliters In 2025 Romania is one of the best-performing EU countries in 2025 with a wine production volume of 4.1 million hectoliters, 29% more than in 2024 and 3% above the five-year average, as per data collected by the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV) and analyzed by Wines of Romania, a local (…)

Bucharest street closed to traffic after revelation that it was built over a gas pipeline A street in Bucharest’s District 3 has been closed to traffic after the state-owned gas network operator Transgaz warned that it had been built over natural gas pipelines in violation of safety standards. Br???rii Street was allegedly built by the District 3 City Hall in the area without proper (…)

Daniel Turbatu, Paysera Romania: Account-to-Account Payments are rapidly becoming mainstream Paysera is strengthening its position in Romania by targeting a gap long overlooked by traditional banks: affordable, fully digital financial services for small and medium-sized businesses. In an interview with Romania Insider, Daniel Turbatu, Country Manager of Paysera Romania, says the (…)

Romanian agrifood company DN Agrar posts revenue, net profit growth in first nine months of 2025 DN Agrar Group (BVB: DN), one of the leading integrated agrifood companies in Romania and the largest dairy milk producer in Europe, reported record results for the first nine months of 2025. The company achieved a turnover of RON 158 million, a 25% increase year-on-year, while net profit (…)

Romanian presidential adviser Ludovic Orban leaves post after six weeks in office Presidential adviser Ludovic Orban is leaving his position after just six weeks in office, following a mutual agreement with president Nicu?or Dan to end their collaboration, the Presidential Administration announced on Tuesday, November 18, as reported by Agerpres. Orban, a former prime (…)

 


