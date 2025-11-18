Bucharest street closed to traffic after revelation that it was built over a gas pipeline



A street in Bucharest’s District 3 has been closed to traffic after the state-owned gas network operator Transgaz warned that it had been built over natural gas pipelines in violation of safety standards. Br???rii Street was allegedly built by the District 3 City Hall in the area without proper (…)