Yellow Fresh Fruits COO: “Every hour counts” in Romania’s fresh banana market
Nov 18, 2025
Yellow Fresh Fruits COO: “Every hour counts” in Romania’s fresh banana market.
Yellow Fresh Fruits has quickly emerged as one of Romania’s most dynamic fresh fruit importers, reshaping a market where consistency and speed increasingly define competitiveness. In an interview with Romania Insider, Fryderyk Schiller, COO of Yellow Fresh Fruits, outlines how the company (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]