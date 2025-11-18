Yellow Fresh Fruits COO: “Every hour counts” in Romania’s fresh banana market

Yellow Fresh Fruits COO: “Every hour counts” in Romania’s fresh banana market. Yellow Fresh Fruits has quickly emerged as one of Romania’s most dynamic fresh fruit importers, reshaping a market where consistency and speed increasingly define competitiveness. In an interview with Romania Insider, Fryderyk Schiller, COO of Yellow Fresh Fruits, outlines how the company (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]