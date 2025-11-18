Romania's Wine Production Surges 29% YoY To 4.1 Million Hectoliters In 2025

Romania's Wine Production Surges 29% YoY To 4.1 Million Hectoliters In 2025. Romania is one of the best-performing EU countries in 2025 with a wine production volume of 4.1 million hectoliters, 29% more than in 2024 and 3% above the five-year average, as per data collected by the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV) and analyzed by Wines of Romania, a local (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]