Sales of Romanian City Grill Group up 13% y/y to EUR 63.5 mln in January-October
Nov 18, 2025
The restaurant chain with entirely Romanian capital, City Grill Group, announced that it ended the first ten months of the year with a turnover of EUR 63.5 million, up 13% compared to the same period last year. The results "confirm the group's stability in a year marked by challenges for the (…)
