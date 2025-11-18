Sales of Romanian City Grill Group up 13% y/y to EUR 63.5 mln in January-October

Sales of Romanian City Grill Group up 13% y/y to EUR 63.5 mln in January-October. The restaurant chain with entirely Romanian capital, City Grill Group, announced that it ended the first ten months of the year with a turnover of EUR 63.5 million, up 13% compared to the same period last year. The results "confirm the group's stability in a year marked by challenges for the (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]