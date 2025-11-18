Romania's Romgaz may place binding bid for Azomure? by year-end, pending final due diligence results

Romania's Romgaz may place binding bid for Azomure? by year-end, pending final due diligence results. State-controlled gas producer Romgaz (BVB: SNG) may officially submit a binding offer to acquire fertiliser plant Azomure? by the end of the year, provided the final stages of its due diligence process confirm the financial, legal, and operational feasibility of the transaction. The update was (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]