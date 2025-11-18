Tosmur Grup to complete EUR 86 mln expansion of Medgidia starch operations by year-end

Tosmur Grup to complete EUR 86 mln expansion of Medgidia starch operations by year-end. Turkish group Tosmur Grup is close to completing a second production unit at its starch factory in Medgidia, an investment of EUR 86 million that will double the site’s current capacity by the end of this year, Ziarul Financiar reported. The project expands the company’s operations in (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]