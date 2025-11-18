Photo-documentary exhibition dedicated to William Blake arrives in Craiova this month

Photo-documentary exhibition dedicated to William Blake arrives in Craiova this month. An exhibition dedicated to the work of William Blake will open at the “Alexandru and Aristia Aman” Dolj County Library in Craiova between November 28 and December 12. Titled William Blake’s Painting in the Light of Sahaja Yoga, the photo-documentary display is curated by Carol and Luis Garrido (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]