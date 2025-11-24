Romania’s Banca Transilvania completes largest AT1 bond issuance in Central and Eastern Europe

Romania’s Banca Transilvania completes largest AT1 bond issuance in Central and Eastern Europe. Romania’s leading bank, Banca Transilvania, announced the successful completion of its first AT1 (Additional Tier 1) bond issuance on the Dublin Stock Exchange. The final volume of subscribed orders reached over EUR 2.65 billion, representing an oversubscription 5.3 times higher than the amount (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]