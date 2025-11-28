Romcarbon Takes Out EUR8.5M Loans From Banca Transilvania To Expand Recycling Capacity

Romcarbon Takes Out EUR8.5M Loans From Banca Transilvania To Expand Recycling Capacity. Romcarbon (ROCE.RO), a maker of packaging from plastic and recycled materials, took out three new loan facilities form Banca Transilvania to fund the ‘Establishment of a Plastic Waste Recycling and Recovery Unit”, co-financed from non-repayable funds, it said in a report to investors. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]