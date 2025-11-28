Electrica Net Profit Nearly Triples YoY To RON840M In January-September 2025

Electrica Net Profit Nearly Triples YoY To RON840M In January-September 2025. Electrica, a leading player on Romania electricity wholesale and supply, ended the first nine months of 2025 with net profit of RON839.8 million at consolidated level, higher by RON537.4 million than the RON302.4 million level reported in the same period of 2024, amid a strong comeback of the (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]