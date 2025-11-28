Clifford Chance Badea Advises Nofar Energy In Signing Of Three O&M Contracts With EnergoBit For Three Solar Parks



Clifford Chance Badea, the local office of global law firm Clifford Chance, has advised Nofar Energy in the signing of three Operation & Management (O&M) contracts with EnergoBit for three photovoltaic parks with a total capacity exceeding 360 MW.