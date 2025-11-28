One last star to shine: Corinthia Bucharest prepares the final act of its Michelin Dinner Series



Some dinners are eaten. Others are remembered. At Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard, the past few months have unfolded like a quiet culinary opera. One by one, Europe’s most celebrated chefs arrived, took over the kitchen of Boulevard 73 and left behind more than menus; they left stories. (…)