Overwhelming majority of Romanians say the pace of public digitalization is slow, survey shows

Overwhelming majority of Romanians say the pace of public digitalization is slow, survey shows. Roughly 84% of Romanians say that the pace of the state’s digitalization is slow or very slow, according to an Edge Institute & AtlasIntel study presented at the Digital Governance Summit 2025, which took place on Tuesday, November 25, at the presidential palace in Bucharest. The survey (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]