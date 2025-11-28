 
November 28, 2025

Hidroelectrica faces scrutiny over alleged preferential electricity supply to politically linked firms
Nov 28, 2025

Hidroelectrica faces scrutiny over alleged preferential electricity supply to politically linked firms.

State-controlled Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) allegedly supplied electricity for years to politically connected companies and religious institutions without issuing invoices or collecting payments, according to public data analysed by investigative platform Recorder. The supplies were made under (…)

