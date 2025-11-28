Romania’s public budget shows signs of improvement in October, when deficit halved

Romania's general government budget deficit halved y/y to RON 6.4 billion (EUR 1.25 billion) in October, when the tax revenues increased by 15.6% y/y – ten times the 1.5% y/y advance of current expenditures, according to data published by the Finance Ministry. Notably, the payroll narrowed by (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]