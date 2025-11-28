Romania scores first win in group stage of Women’s Handball World Championship

Romania scores first win in group stage of Women’s Handball World Championship. The Romanian national team debuted with a victory in Group A of the Women’s Handball World Championship, organized in the Netherlands and Germany. Romania won 33–24 (13–12) against Croatia in the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam on Thursday, November 27. The Romanian team dominated the match in the (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]