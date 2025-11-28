Romania’s forestry authority Romsilva puts 16,000 Christmas trees up for sale

Romania’s forestry authority Romsilva puts 16,000 Christmas trees up for sale. Romania’s National Forest Administration, or Romsilva, announced that it is putting over 16,000 Christmas trees up for sale over the winter in a press release published on Thursday, November 27. The trees can be purchased directly from the offices of the forestry districts. Prices range between (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]