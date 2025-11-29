 
Romania 2025: what does the labor market look like in the eyes of investors?
Bucharest, November 29, 2025 – By Claudia Sofianu, Partner, People Advisory Services Leader, EY Romania – The Romanian labor market has long been considered one of our country’s greatest assets, but in 2025, it has become one of the biggest challenges for the coming period. According to the EY (…)

Cris-Tim Posts 3% Rise In Revenue, 30% Rise In Profit In 9M 2025 Cris-Tim Family Holding (CFH.RO), the leader of Romania’s cold cuts and ready meal market, posted RON853.1 million revenue in the first nine months of 2025, an increase of 3% on the year-ago period.

Bittnet Posts 42% Decline In Revenue To RON173M In 9M 2025 Bittnet Group ended the first nine months of 2025 with significantly poorer financial results compared with the same time last year, due to postponement and delays of digital infrastructure projects and a difficult market for the IT industry.

One last star to shine: Corinthia Bucharest prepares the final act of its Michelin Dinner Series Some dinners are eaten. Others are remembered. At Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard, the past few months have unfolded like a quiet culinary opera. One by one, Europe’s most celebrated chefs arrived, took over the kitchen of Boulevard 73 and left behind more than menus; they left stories. (…)

HORIZON CITY - The New Residential Anchor of Northern Bucharest HORIZON CITY, a €130 million residential project, is emerging as one of the most solid and forward-thinking developments in the Pipera area—both through its scale and through the modern direction it sets for the new residential standards in the north. Developed across nearly 23,000 sqm, with 699 (…)

Electrica Net Profit Nearly Triples YoY To RON840M In January-September 2025 Electrica, a leading player on Romania electricity wholesale and supply, ended the first nine months of 2025 with net profit of RON839.8 million at consolidated level, higher by RON537.4 million than the RON302.4 million level reported in the same period of 2024, amid a strong comeback of the (…)

Transport Trade Services Returns To Profit In Q3/2025 Danube freight forwarder Transport Trade Services (stock symbol: TTS) switched to profit in the third quarter of 2025, almost fully recovering the losses recorded in the first six months of 2025 amid significant cost cuts and slightly higher revenues.

Romania, a European leader in the poultry sector, is opening the doors to a new market, that of Vietnam Bucharest, Nevember 28, 2025 – RBJ – Based on the bilateral cooperation agreements in the field of animal health and food safety, established by ANSVSA through President Alexandru Bociu, a delegation of specialists from the Department of Animal Health and Production of the Ministry of (…)

 


