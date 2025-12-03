Construction begins on Green Court D as Globalworth expands its Bucharest office complex

Construction begins on Green Court D as Globalworth expands its Bucharest office complex. Real estate developer Globalworth has begun construction on Green Court D, the fourth building in its Green Court office complex in Bucharest’s Aurel Vlaicu area. Scheduled for completion in 2027, the project is now in its preliminary phase, which includes enclosure works and excavation for the (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]