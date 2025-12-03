Government taps into state reserve of drinking water as crisis deepens in two Romanian counties

Government taps into state reserve of drinking water as crisis deepens in two Romanian counties. Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations decided to distribute drinking water from the state reserves to 13 localities in the counties of Prahova and Dâmbovi?a. The area was severely impacted by a drop in water levels at the Paltinu Dam, leading to problems in the water distribution (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]