Romania reportedly clears 316 MW of wind power capacities under third CfD auction

Romania reportedly clears 316 MW of wind power capacities under third CfD auction. Wind projects with a total capacity of almost 316 MW have been declared winners in the third auction under the Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme, above the minimum threshold set by the Ministry of Energy, according to sources quoted by Economica.net. The third auction was organised because (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]