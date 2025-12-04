 
Romaniapress.com

December 4, 2025

Romania reportedly clears 316 MW of wind power capacities under third CfD auction
Dec 4, 2025

Romania reportedly clears 316 MW of wind power capacities under third CfD auction.

Wind projects with a total capacity of almost 316 MW have been declared winners in the third auction under the Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme, above the minimum threshold set by the Ministry of Energy, according to sources quoted by Economica.net. The third auction was organised because (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Eurostat: Romania's Port Of Constanta Climbs To 10th Place Among European Ports By Freight Handling In 2024 Romania's Port of Constanta climbed to the 10th spot among European ports by the quantity of freight handled in 2024, but freight volume fell by 14% versus 2023, the biggest percentage in the EU, in line with Eurostat data.

Finance Ministry Raises RON1.2B From Banks Via Two Bond Issues On Dec 4 Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON1.2 billion from banks on Thursday (December 4), selling government paper in two auctions, at annual average yields of 6.89% and 6.39%, respectively.

Two Former CEC Bank Branches In Bucharest And Targoviste, Bank's Property In Vaslui Put Up For Sale Two former CEC Bank branches located in the capital city of Bucharest and the town of Targoviste, as well as a property owned by the bank in Vaslui, have been put up for auction on Azitis.com, an auction platform for distressed assets.

Communication agency Graffiti Plus signs funding contract for listing on Bucharest Stock Exchange's AeRO market Graffiti Plus (GRF+), active in Romania's communication consulting market, has signed the contract for the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) funding for its listing on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). GRF+ is also preparing to launch the private financing round (…)

US Embassy in Romania funds restoration of wooden church in Maramure? The wooden church from the village of Once?ti, one of the oldest monuments in the heritage of the Maramure? Village Museum “Mihai D?ncu?” in Sighetu Marma?iei, has been restored. The church has now returned to the tourist circuit through the support provided by the US Ambassadors Fund for (…)

eJobs: Vast Majority Of Employers In Romania Say Will Grant Christmas Benefits To Employees The vast majority (89.7%) of employers participating in the latest survey by online recruiting platform eJobs said they have prepared Christmas benefits for employees , which they will grant in December 2025, before the short holiday break, while 10.3% said they did not have a budget allocated (…)

Bucharest Stock Exchange introduces Corporate Governance Committee to implement new code The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced the establishment of its Corporate Governance Committee on Thursday, December 4, to support the implementation of the revised 2025 BVB Corporate Governance Code. Romania’s capital market recently celebrated 30 years of activity and is undergoing (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |