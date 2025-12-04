Romania’s Treasury seeks to cut borrowing costs paid on primary retail market

Romania’s Treasury seeks to cut borrowing costs paid on primary retail market. The Treasury set a coupon of 6.55% for the 2-year state bonds on sale in the primary retail market in December, 40 basis points from 6.95% paid in November, and 65 basis points lower compared to October. The coupons for the other maturities have decreased accordingly to 7.1% for the 4-year (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]