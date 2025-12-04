Romania plans thinner FX issues in 2026 amid pre-financing and tapping non-market sources

Romania plans thinner FX issues in 2026 amid pre-financing and tapping non-market sources. Romania will significantly reduce Eurobond issuance to EUR 10 billion in 2026 after it has been one of the biggest emerging market debt issuers in the world in 2025 (EUR 16 billion ytd), debt agency chief Stefan Nanu told Reuters. The government will face higher nominal gross financing needs in (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]