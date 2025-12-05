Romanian environment minister resists pressures to resign following Prahova water crisis

Romanian environment minister resists pressures to resign following Prahova water crisis. Environment minister Diana Buzoianu said during an interview on Thursday, December 4, that she will not resign following the interruption of the drinking water supply in several localities in Prahova and Dâmbovi?a counties, which has been affecting over 100,000 people, as well as hospitals and (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]