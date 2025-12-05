How Christmas décor is reinventing itself in 2025: three interior design styles from Actuel, Auchan’s private-label range



How Christmas décor is reinventing itself in 2025: three interior design styles from Actuel, Auchan’s private-label range.

In 2025, the seasonal home & deco category is shifting from “occasional ornament” to a carefully considered investment in home comfort. Consumers look not only for beautiful objects but for coherent design concepts that are versatile, easy to integrate into their homes and simple to mix from (…)