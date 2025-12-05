Environmental Guard issues almost RON 2.5 mln in fines for air pollution violations in Bucharest–Ilfov in 2025

Environmental Guard issues almost RON 2.5 mln in fines for air pollution violations in Bucharest–Ilfov in 2025. The Environmental Guard issued RON 2.46 million (some EUR 483,000) in fines in 2025 as part of an intensified campaign to reduce air pollution in Bucharest and the surrounding Ilfov county, the institution announced. The measures followed repeated exceedances of legal particulate-matter limits (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]